Vaani Kapoor opens up on her memorable experience working with Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

The trailer of Raid 2 has already left audiences on the edge of their seats, setting up a nail-biting face off between Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) and the menacing Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh). Building on the anticipation, the makers have released Kamle, a love song, showcasing Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor spreading colors of Ishq with their heartwarming chemistry. While Ajay Devgn returns as the fierce IRS officer, Vaani Kapoor plays an important role alongside him in the fight. As the film inches closer to its release, all eyes are on how the duo will take on this gripping battle of Good vs Evil.

Speaking about working with two versatile actors, Vaani Kapoor, shared, “I feel they are absolute powerhouses, truly talented individuals. I’m especially thrilled to see Riteish Deshmukh take on a negative lead as a powerful and corrupt politician. There’s an intensity in his performance that truly stands out. On the other hand, Ajay Sir is a sheer force of nature on camera. He has this incredible ability to transform on screen completely, he lights it up effortlessly. The way he commands a scene is truly impeccable.”

She further adds, “Working with such a powerhouse performer, someone I’ve admired for years and who is regarded as one of the greatest artists in the country, has been an absolute honour. Being a part of this massive franchise alongside him is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to experience it.”

