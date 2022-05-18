Vaibhav Raj Gupta to host his second poetry session on 19th May

Vaibhav Raj Gupta who is currently in the news for his amazing performance in the heart warming series Gullak and his noteworthy performance in Mai, is all set to organise the second session of his poetry reading session. What makes these sessions unique is the fact that it provides a platform to any and everyone who wants to perform an act of their choice in front of a live audience. It can vary from reciting poetry, doing monologues, singing to any art from the performer wishes to do. It is Vaibhav’s dream to form an acting community, a place where aspiring actors can meet and exchange notes and the poetry sessions are a step in that direction.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta is an actor who has had his own share of struggle, the actor got more recognition with the portyal of Annu Bhaiya in Gullak and now furthermore with his character Shankar from Mai. Vaibhav believes that every aspiring actor or artist needs a platform where he or she can share their thoughts, their experiences, their feelings which can be helpful to others.

With such sessions, it becomes easier for all to come under one roof and share the experiences and art. By building such an actors community, Vaibhav is just trying to reduce the struggle which is faced by thousands of young actors on a daily basis. What makes the initiative all the more special is that these sessions are all free of cost and anyone can attend them to perform or to watch.