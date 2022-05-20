Vaibhav Tatwawadi from SonyLIV’s Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi talks about the relatability with his character

They say that change begins once you step out of your comfort zone, and that is exactly what the show Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi is all about. Set against the backdrop of a small town in Bihar, SonyLIV’s upcoming show Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is a social drama that makes viewers face reality checks with a hint of light-hearted entertainment.

Nirmal Pathak, played by Vaibhav Tatwawadi, is a young man who is back in his hometown after 24 years and his story revolves around his journey toward finding his roots. Just like Vaibhav Tatwawadi character, Nirmal Pathak, is shy and reserved and that made it easy for him to connect with the character in the most vulnerable way.

While talking about the concept of Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi, Vaibhav said, “The show has so much to amplify about our society and I’m glad to be part of it. It’s a story of a guy who is in search of his roots. It’s always a very special feeling when your character’s name is the name of the show. “

Elaborating about his character, he said, “I’m very much like Nirmal Pathak in real life. After reading the script, I realised that he is an introvert just like me. He is a man of few words, and that is something I can personally relate to. “

The showrunner of Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is Naren Kumar, and it is written by Rahul Pandey; directed by Rahul Pandey and Satish Nair; produced by Naren Kumar & Mahesh Korade, and created by Kyra Kumar Kreations. It stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Srivastav, and Ishita Ganguly.

The show is set to hit SonyLIV on 27th May. Don’t forget to catch this one!