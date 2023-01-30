Van Heusen presents When Chai Met Toast in the Metaverse Musical Concert

When Chai Met Toast, Indian Pop band will be performing at their first ever music concert in the Metaverse. Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the musical extravaganza called “Van Heusen Metaplay”. Fans and Viewers can RSVP for the event on Paytm Insider, style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and experience the infectious and melodies energy of the virtual concert.

The musical lineup comprises lead vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, Guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, Keyboardist Palee Francis and Drummer Pai Sailesh. They will be performing six of their fan favourite tracks in the metaverse at a 30-minute concert extravaganza.

Fans and viewers attending the concert can dress themselves in virtual branded ensembles at the Van Heusen store in the metaverse environment, before heading out to the concert experience. The viewers would be introduced to Van Heusen’s clothing line which are virtual versions of real-life ensembles under the brand’s catalogue that can be worn for the concert. Speaking about their gig on PartyNite Metaverse, ‘When Chai Me Toast’, said, “We are beyond excited for our fans to witness and enjoy the lineup we have worked on with incredible partners for this concert. It has been our motto to explore the boundaries of music with changing times. We are delighted to share our music with the diverse audience who will get to explore and experience a different kind of musical concert which they will not only attend but feel more immersed and involved in.”

Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. said, “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience”.

Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse said, “This is a truly unique event where entertainment and fashion are coming together for the first time on Metaverse. We worked on very interesting landscapes to mount the concert, it had to be swanky and NextGen to match up with the essence of the band and at the same time we had to integrate the brand experience seamlessly, in a fun way. The virtual concert along with shopping will make for wholesome entertainment for the audiences. The audience is not just going to enjoy the concert, they’ll be completely part of it. The focus on the audience is like never before and that’ll set the stage for PartyNite in 2023”.

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “Whether it’s a live event or digital event, offering unique experiences for the audience is massively important and has been our core. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this extraordinary event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. We are happy to partner with Van Heusen and PartyNite for this one of a kind music and fashion event.”

Once the registration is made on the Paytm Insider app, the consumers will receive an email with instructions and they will have to download the PartyNite app, log in and then enter the Van Heusen Metaverse experience to customize the avatar and attend the show slated to happen on February 2nd, 2023 at 6pm.