Vardhan Puri joins the cast of director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Last Show

Amrish Puri’s grandson, Vardhan Puri, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, announced his second film ‘The Last Show’ where he will star alongside Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Lauded as an upcoming heartthrob in the industry, Vardhan wowed us with his unconventional debut performance and received high acclamation from fans and critics everywhere. With a huge amount of experience in theatre, the actor is full of promise and talent. And now, the rising star has started working on his next project, ‘The Last Show’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and written by Rumi Jaffery, and has a talented cast with legendary actors.

Vardhan is going to be starring alongside Bollywood veterans and legends, paragons of talent in just his second project in the industry, an opportunity well earned on his part.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Vardhan comments on social media, ‘Elated to be working with an extremely esteemed cast including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Pallavi Joshi, Vrinda Kher, Godaan Kumar. Blessed with this opportunity. I cannot wait to share this brilliant story with you all. Thank you so much, Universe’

The young star has won hearts all over the world with just one performance, and we are sure that this next film will also be a huge success for the up and coming actor. A powerhouse of charm and talent, we are eager to see what more he has in store for us!