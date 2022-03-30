Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal

Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ (which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award), Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari announce their new project- ‘Bawaal’, featuring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor, to release on 7th April, 2023.

The award winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time.

Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can’t expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to go on floors soon and will hit the screens on 7th April, 2023.