Varun Dhawan and team head to Scotland for final schedule of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

After delivering box office hits like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan is reuniting with his father David Dhawan for another comedy entertainer titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, has already completed over half of its shoot. Now, the team is gearing up for a major 30-day international schedule in Scotland, starting April 22.

“Apart from the leading pair of Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in key roles. A lot of combination scenes, leading to chaos on screen will be shot in Scotland. The conclusion of Scotland schedule will lead to a film wrap, not-with-standing a couple of songs and some patchwork sequences,” the source shared.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sees Varun Dhawan return to his signature comic flair. The actor will also showcase his dancing skills on some vibrant desi tracks that echo the iconic style of David Dhawan’s cinema.