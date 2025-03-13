Varun Grover praises Manjiri Pupala flawless performance in Superboys of Malegaon

Manjiri Pupala is earning accolades for her stellar portrayal of Trupti in Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti. Among her biggest admirers is the film’s writer, Varun Grover, who believes Manjiri brings the character to life with remarkable depth and charm.

Sharing his thoughts on her performance, Grover said, “When I wrote the script, Trupti is someone who is very expressive but also there’s a hidden layer to her, and that’s why we needed someone just great with these nuances and balances. We wanted someone who gets these nuances every time, and Manjiri does this flawlessly. I can’t be more thankful that we found her for this role. In the first scene itself, she becomes so endearing and fun that you are with her throughout!”

Manjiri’s ability to balance Trupti’s playful exterior with her deeper emotions has struck a chord with audiences. Fans are praising her for adding a refreshing energy to the film while effortlessly capturing the complexities of her character.

With Superboys of Malegaon already winning hearts, it’s clear that Manjiri Pupala has made an unforgettable Bollywood debut—one that even the film’s writer couldn’t have imagined more perfectly.