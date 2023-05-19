Varun Tej set to thrill audiences with a gritty ’80s crime drama

Telugu actor Varun Tej is all set to captivate audiences once again, this time with a riveting crime drama set in the ’80s and ’90s. The actor has allegedly committed to an exciting new project that promises to be a game-changer for his career and film journey. Directed by the talented Karuna Kumar, this yet-to-be-titled film will transport audiences back in time into the gritty world of crime.

What sets this project apart is Varun Tej’s remarkable commitment to stepping outside his comfort zone. The actor, who is currently juggling multiple projects, including the high-octane aviation thriller with Sony Pictures International Productions, is eagerly preparing to tackle a challenging role he has never attempted before. Sources close to the production reveal that Varun Tej will undergo a complete transformation, physically.

With Varun Tej’s track record of delivering powerful performances and Karuna Kumar’s directorial prowess, this crime drama holds great promise for both the actor and the Telugu film industry. Fans eagerly await the unveiling of this exciting project, counting down the days until they can witness Varun Tej’s remarkable transformation on the silver screen.

As Varun Tej wraps up filming for his current project a fast-paced action-thriller, Gandeevadhari Arjuna, in Budapest, audiences are eagerly waiting to watch all that the remarkable actor has in store for them.