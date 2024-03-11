Veer: Grammy winner Rakesh Chaurasia releases a new song in collaboration with Bickram Ghosh

Indian classical musician Bickram Ghosh releases yet another song from his album, ‘Glorious India,’ featuring the powerful anthem ‘Veer.’ As the project sets its sights on the Grammys next year, listeners are invited to embark on a musical journey that transcends boundaries and celebrates the essence of Indian culture.

With ‘Glorious India,’ Bickram Ghosh showcases his exceptional talent and artistic vision, weaving together a tapestry of melodies that pay homage to the rich heritage and spirit of the nation. The album’s standout track, ‘Veer,’ is The New Sound Of Tradition, embodying the courage and resilience of the Indian spirit, resonating with audiences on a profound level.

The music anthem features recent Grammy winner Rakesh Chaurasia, Violinist: Kumaresh Rajagopalan, Mridangam: Pt. S. Sekhar, all Percussion Instruments: Bickram Ghosh, Keyboard Programming: Kunal Das, Drums: Arun Kumar, Electric Guitar: John Paul, Mixing: Bishwadeep Chatterjee, Mastering: Barry Phillips. The link to the video is mentioned below: