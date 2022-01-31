Verses Of War: Actress Shivani Rai talks about using her real-life experiences for the war drama

‘Verses Of War’, an intense war drama, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy, released on the occasion of Republic Day and garnered a lot of acclaim from both critics and the audiences. In the short film, that has been written by Kapil Mishra and directed by Prasad Kadam, actress Shivani Rai has been paired opposite Vivek Oberoi. Interestingly, Shivani’s real-life experiences came in handy while preparing for this role.

Talking about the same, she says, “I come from an army background. Most of the men in my family have been a part of the Indian army. When I decided to become an actress, I always had the desire to be a part of a project that paid a tribute to our armed forces. Being a part of ‘Verses Of War’ has been an honour. My family is also very proud of me for doing this film.”

In the film, Shivani plays the role of a widow. As she has grown up around army families and has had several interactions with them, she could relate to the pain that her character in the film goes through.

“I have known many women who list their husbands to different wars. Some of those women were in their twenties when their husbands attained martyrdom. Talking to them in their past and those conversations being a part of my memory helped me play this role. I broke down for real while filming one of the scenes. ‘Verses Of War’, apart from being a tribute to the Indian army, is also dedicated to those brave women who wear the tag of being an army officer’s widow proudly on their sleeves”, she says.

Though released just a few days back, ‘Verses Of War’ seems to have struck a chord with the audience. The performances have been lauded and the storyline, too, has received a lot of appreciation. The film, which was released on FNP Media’s official YouTube channel, has garnered one million views.