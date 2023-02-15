“Very happy now when youngsters, my kids say I have a damn cool body in Pathaan!” – Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has wowed audiences globally with his turn as a true-blue action hero in Pathaan! SRK has also flaunted his eight pack abs in the film’s superhit chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and the actor says he is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body ‘cool’!

SRK says, “When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!”

He adds, “I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes. I’m very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don’t know if I will be able to do it again.”

All-the blockbuster Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema, having collected 963 crore gross worldwide, and is also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

About what he loves about the chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK says, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it’s like all things are done well now and so let’s celebrate, it’s a party song in the film!”