Vicky Kaushal features in the Durand Cup’s 132nd edition anthem Bhide organised by the Indian Army

The iconic Durand Cup released their 132nd edition anthem titled ‘Bhide’, which features the national award-winning actor and army’s favourite boy, Vicky Kaushal. Organised by the Indian Armed Forces, the song will perfectly capture the essence of their spirit and is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to connect with football enthusiasts.

Extending his fabled association with the Indian Army, he says, “My association with the Indian Army has always felt special. This year, I am honoured to be involved with the iconic Durand Cup which is organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services. I wish the organisers of the Durand Cup and all participating teams all the very best. Jai Hind!”

Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur, which is scheduled to release in theatres on December 01, 2023.