Vicky Kaushal showers love on Gurdas Maan’s latest track from his new album, calls him ‘evergreen’

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan’s latest album Sound of Soil’s first track ‘Main Hi Jhoothi’ is captivating the hearts of audiences and now Bollywood’s Punjabi munda, Vicky Kaushal, can’t stop raving about the legendary singers brilliance.

Vicky, known for his love of Punjabi music and his killer dance moves, recently shared the track on his social media, expressing his love for Maan Saab’s latest release. He captioned the post, “Evergreen Maan Saab” along with a heart emoji.

The album Sound of Soil features nine tracks, with the first track, Main Hi Jhoothi, sung and written by Gurdas Maan, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Gurdas Maan himself. The song beautifully conveys the essence of deep emotions, and listeners are eagerly awaiting the release of the remaining eight tracks, which promise to be just as impactful.