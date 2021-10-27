Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for giving his film Sardar Udham so much love

Sardar Udham based on the life of one of India’s greatest martyr, Sardar Udham Singh, came out on 16th October. Since it’s release the film has gone on to garner much love from fans and critics. The movie was loved so much that it has also been sent to Oscar’s as one of India’s entries and it doesn’t get any bigger than this. The lead of the film, Vicky Kaushal, has now thanked th scans for giving the film so much love.

Vicky took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself with the famous laddoo from the film. Posing in a brown and black stripped t-shirt, the actor shared a heartfelt thanking note for the his followers as he thanked them for pouring in love and experiencing the film as well as for befriending Sardar Udham.

“It’s been 10 days and the way you have accepted the Film and continue to carry it forward has been heartwarming for the Team!!! Cherishing all the love pouring in, Udham Singh style. I guess we both share the same love for laddoos. Thank You so much for not just watching the Film but experiencing it. Thank You for befriending #SardarUdham ❤️🙏🏽”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVhURvUIIkQ/?utm_medium=copy_link

The film was always going to be a huge affair, however, the film’s trailer launch itself was a grand event as replica sets were created and tribute was given to India’s first line of defence. The film was also premiered for film fraternity and they too liked the film and gave their thumbs up. The film is out for viewing, exclusively on Prime Video.

The film is based on the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the much-awaited film is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham exclusively.