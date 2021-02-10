Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur attend Gulmarg Winter Festival in Kashmir

Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army on the 6th and 7th of February 2021, in Kashmir.

In the light of the global pandemic owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, tourism industry in Kashmir has been adversely affected. In an attempt to revive and boost the same as well as promote winter sports, the Indian Army organised the Gulmarg Winter Festival.

Vidya Balan visited Kashmir for the two-day event, which witnessed skiing, snow cycling & musical performances in Gulmarg.

Revealing her special connection with Kashmir, Vidya Balan shared that her parents visited the place for their honeymoon.

Smitten by the beauty of the place, Vidya Balan said, “This is heaven and I have to say i have never before seen such beauty anywhere in the world . Im loving being here, and the love I received from everyone makes me want to come back to Kashmir soon .”

Known for her impactful performances, Vidya Balan has travelled the world for her work, however, Kashmir holds a very special place in her heart and the actress expressed her desire to keep visiting the heavenly paradise again and again.

On the workfront, Vidya Balan recently wrapped Sherni which is slated to release this year.