Vidya Balan honoured with Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for contribution to cinema

Felicitated with the Deenanath Mangeshkar Award- Vishesh Puraskar for her contribution to Indian Cinema, at the event, Vidya Balan shared a memory of her encounter with the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. Wearing a saree gifted by the late Lata Mangeshkar, Vidya Balan expressed her love and gratitude for the legendary icon.

Vidya Balan said, “A few years ago, I had the privilege of sitting right behind Lataji at a film awards ceremony and I couldn’t help but stare at her in amazement through the evening. I believe someone later told her about it and a week later, she sent this saree to me, that I am wearing today. I called her to thank her. I had the privilege of hearing her melodious voice on the phone, I thanked her from the bottom of my heart and said to her that I will meet you wearing this saree, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Maybe that is why I was chosen to come here today and share the experience of her blessing me”.

Saying this Vidya stepped out from behind the podium so everyone present could have a good look at the gorgeous saree.

Vidya then went on to say, “I have had the good fortune of receiving many awards in my career and I always thought of them as a for of appreciation for my work, today this award feels like an honour”.