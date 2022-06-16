Vidyut Jammwal and Faruk Kabir felicitated at Global Wellness Awards

The super-hit Bollywood actor-director jodi Vidyut Jammwal and Faruk Kabir were seen being felicitated at the Global Wellness Awards today at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan in the presence of Maharashtra Governor, Shri Bharat Singh Koshyari.

Known to be Bollywood’s fittest action hero in contemporary times, Vidyut Jammwal was awarded ‘India’s action superstar of the year’. Not only that, Vidyut’s grounded and humble side has also been much spoken about in the media as well as amongst his peers in the industry.

Top Bollywood filmmaker Faruk Kabir was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his contribution to the industry and being the maverick storyteller that he is.