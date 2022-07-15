Vidyut Jammwal and Faruk Kabir host a screening for the paparazzi photographers and the videographers

Vidyut Jammwal has always been this kind and humble person. He is a true gem to the industry and nothing less is director Faruk Kabir he too is a true gentleman and a down to earth person.

Khuda Hafeez -Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha has been out on the screen for almost a week and is doing really well at the Bollywood box office.

Produced by Panorama Studios and Vidyut’s Action heroes Film and directed by the most talented Faruk Kabir ,starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Khuda Hafeez- Chapter 2 is a must watch and it would do true justice to the time you invest and would entertain you to the fullest