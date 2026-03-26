Vijay Deverakonda marks one month of Virosh wedding

Vijay Deverakonda recently marked one month since his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna, celebrating what has become one of the most talked-about and the biggest weddings of 2026. The couple, who tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, continue to captivate public attention with glimpses into their post-wedding life. Widely referred to as the “VIROSH” celebration, the wedding blended rich tradition with modern storytelling, evolving into a cultural phenomenon that resonated across social media and digital platforms, reinforcing its place as the landmark wedding of the year.

To commemorate the one-month milestone, Vijay Deverakonda shared candid visuals on social media that captured warmth, companionship, and the joy of togetherness, offering fans an intimate glimpse into their life beyond the grandeur of the celebrations. Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, “There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with it, and before you know it you would have passed through it 🙂 but if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forever with you, bringing you all joy ❤️ and this I want to ensure always. And as Me and Rushie start stepping back into work, I wanted to take a moment to give my love to a few women who ensured I and everyone around me had the most joyous wedding.

My jewellery Arpita & the team from @shreejewellersofficial . I just had to ask it and it would be made into reality. Never heard the word “not possible” from her even once – i asked them things that i saw in my head that no body was even making, and they came back with the most beautiful sketches, more artistic that even my dreams and brought them to reality. You did something special Arpita and i have immense love for you. My friend Aishwarya – everyone deserves a friend like ICY 🙂 she is a blessing. even without me asking she was there from the moment i decided to get married to make sure Me and Rushie had fun, from trips to selecting the venue to tasting food, getting drunk doing it, getting the clothes to reality, the jewellery, invites, decor, travel – anything we did she was by both our sides. There is no sufficient way to thank her, so i decided that on the final day of the celebrations-the reception. That all jewellery i wore would be hers. So i wore her anklets as my necklace, her anklets as a bracelet and her anklet as an anklet 🙂 that way i could forever etch her into our celebration:) Our planner Priya – Priya came in as our planner, but soon became our right arm, she became family. Me and Rushie have in our conversations so many times say “This wedding would not be the same without her”. We love you Priya and know that every celebration of ours from hereon – is your responsibility to plan :)”

Over the past month, the wedding has continued to trend across social media, with fans sharing visuals, edits, and memories from the celebrations. The “VIROSH” wedding is being remembered not only for its scale and grandeur but for its authenticity, emotional depth, and thoughtful gestures, establishing a benchmark for how modern Indian celebrations can balance spectacle with love, gratitude, and meaningful memories.