Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa expands its reach across key Indian markets

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa continues to win audience appreciation following its theatrical release on 1st October 2026. In response to popular demand, the makers have now expanded its theatrical reach to key North Indian markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Noida and other territories, allowing audiences across the country to experience the film on the big screen.

Continuing its steady theatrical run, Baththa is currently playing across nearly 700 cinemas nationwide. The film’s engaging narrative, compelling performances and distinctive directorial approach have contributed to the encouraging response from audiences. With its expansion into North Indian markets, the film aims to reach a wider audience and build on the momentum generated since its release.

Baththa also marks Vijay Sethupathi’s reunion with Atlee following the success of Jawan. Known for backing films that combine strong storytelling with wide audience appeal, Murad Khetani has steadily built Cine1 Studios into a banner associated with ambitious, commercially driven cinema. Baththa represents another step in this journey, bringing together talent from across the country and taking the film beyond linguistic boundaries. With Vijay Sethupathi leading the film and Sai Abhyankkar composing the music, the project brings together a formidable mix of creative voices.

Baththa is Presented by Star Studio18 and Atlee, for Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios production and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee, the film is now running successfully across the country.