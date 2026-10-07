Vijay Varma on balancing stardom and risk

Vijay Varma is currently enjoying a phase where his screen presence, performances and sheer versatility continue to keep him in the conversation. From the success and buzz around Matka King to his memorable appearance in Lust Stories 3, Varma has been showing that he can bring the hottest leading man energy to the screen while still choosing roles that allow him to experiment.

With Matka King set to return for a new season, the actor has firmly established himself as someone who can carry an entire show on his shoulders. Yet, interestingly, Varma says being the lead is not something he is constantly chasing. For him, the opportunity to play interesting characters and be part of compelling stories matters more than the pressure that comes with being the central face of a project.

Talking about how “I actually prefer the opposite,” he says, harking back to his role in Lust Stories 3. “I think it’s important to balance things out. I don’t want the burden of carrying the success or the failure of a project all the time. I also want to go have fun with the roles and take risks. The story will always be king.”

That approach perhaps explains why Varma continues to stand out even when he steps away from conventional leading-man territory. He has the screen presence of a leading man, but the choices of an actor who is willing to take risks. Whether it is a full-fledged lead or a character that gives him room to surprise audiences, Varma seems more interested in the experience of playing the part than simply occupying the centre of the frame.

And his upcoming lineup reflects exactly that mindset. With Family Business, Antony, Matka King 2 and a few unannounced projects in the pipeline, Varma has a varied slate ahead. The mix of projects promises to showcase different sides of the actor, while giving him the space to continue experimenting rather than staying within one particular mould. With his ability to bring the hottest leading-man energy while constantly making unpredictable choices, Vijay Varma seems to be in no hurry to follow the conventional path, as long as there is a good story to tell.