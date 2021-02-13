Vijay Varma revisits his childhood home in Rajasthan while shooting for his next

Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently in Rajasthan for the shoot of one of his upcoming projects, Reema Kagti’s web show, ‘Fallen’, took time out to visit his ‘Happy Place’ in the state, as he grew up there. He went on to meet his mother and other close relatives.

As Vijay returns to the place where he feels loved the most he took to social media to express his love and delight for visiting his mom’s house. As a kid he used to visit his close relatives there and that is why he has very fond of the happy memories of the place as he shares a few happy pictures with his family members.

In the caption he wrote, “This is the sweet place where I spent all my summer vacations growing up. Mom’s home. Some of the deepest love I have felt here.. with people and places. ♥️”

‘Fallen’ is his first project with Reema Kagti and Excel Entertainment which makes it even more special for him. He will be joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah for this project.

On the other hand, Vijay had a successful 2020 with so many projects released like ‘She’, Mirzapur 2, Ghost Stories and there are major reports of him being in some big blockbusters like ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt, ‘Ok Computer’ with Radhika Apte, ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.