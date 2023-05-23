Vijay Varma shares intriguing images of his character Anand from Dahaad

Actor Vijay Varma, known for his unique and versatile roles, has once again captivated audiences with his latest performance in the web series ‘Dahaad.’ The series has been making a mark in the industry and Vijay Varma’s performance has only added to it. The series has been lauded by critics and viewers alike for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Vijay Varma’s portrayal of Anand has received immense praise, with fans praising his ability to bring depth and nuance to the character.

Revisiting the success of Dahaad, Vijay recently took to social media to share intriguing images from the series.

He captioned it:

“Anand.. Hiding in plain sight. Camouflage or chameleon?

Dahaad

@primevideoin @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial”

In the images, Vijay Varma’s character, named Anand, can be seen hiding in plain sight, the actor’s intense gaze and the portrayal of Anand’s emotions have generated a buzz and the audience has loved his performance on-screen.

Fans flooded his comment box with praises:

“A mastermind… More dangerous than Charles shobraaj… Kudos to you brother… U nailed the most bitter toxic character.. Many more success too come… Peace”🙌

“Perks of creep next door vibes”

“Brilliant❤️

what a character!”

“I loved the show! Incredible acting by everyone”

“superb…i just loved your acting🎭

*only criminal I hope doesn’t get caught🙌

you’re incredible🔥”

“Chameleon…all the way🙌”

“I watched dahaad just because of you🙌”

“pls he’s so hot”

“With the ease you play this character, you make it look effortless…hats of to you🙌👏”

“What a series 👏 you were phenomenal”

The actor’s ability to convey complex emotions and maintain a sense of intrigue has been particularly appreciated by audiences. After Dahaad, fans can’t wait to see what he has in store for them in the future.

On the way ahead, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.