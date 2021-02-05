Vijay Varma stationed in Rajasthan for the shoot of Reema Kagti’s series Fallen

Vijay Varma has been sharing some pictures from the northern state of Rajasthan, where the actor has headed for one of his multiple upcoming films’ shoot.

The talented actor who was seen in multiple successful roles last year is now busy shooting for his next, as a source close to the production revealed, “Vijay is in Rajasthan currently and he will be shooting there for a long schedule for his next show, Fallen, by Reema Kagti.”

The source further added, “The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead along with him. He will definitely surprise the audience with his role in this one.”

After being applauded for performances like ‘She’, Mirzapur 2, A Suitable Boy to count a few of his pandemic hits alone, Vijay is clearly all set to treat his fans with more films that he will own.

Reportedly, the adept star is currently working on four projects, Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt, Anand Gandhi’s Ok Computer, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal and Fallen which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah this year.