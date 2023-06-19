Vijay Varma thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Iifa Awards 2023 and it shows!

Vijay Varma is currently riding on a high horse with all the love that he is being showered from the audience and his fans after Dahaad. Varma was recently seen in Dahaad and has since received alot of praises for his performance as Anand in the series.

Recently, Vijay shared a series of pictures from the IIFA Awards that was held in Abu Dhabi. He clicked a selfie with A.R Rahman and Manish Malhotra. He also shared pictures of him shaking his leg on the stage with Ritesh Deshmukh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Genelia Deshmukh, he was seen enjoying his time there. He captioned the picture saying “It was clearly a wonderful night at @iifa”.

Vijay Varma looked extremely dapper in his black suit with white detailing on the pockets. He always has his style on point and knows exactly how to carry himself.

On the work front, he will be seen next in Lust Stories 2 along side Tammanah Bhatia. He also has Murder Mubarak and Devotion of Suspect X.