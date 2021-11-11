Vijay Varma to wrap shoot for Sumit Saxena’s untitled project by November end

Vijay Varma has had a work packed year. The actor has been shooting since the turn the year and has a lot of big projects to his name. He has been hopping from one city to another for his shoots the entire year and even now is stationed in a small town for a shoot.

A source close to the actor shares, “Vijay is currently shooting in a small town near Mumbai, called Jawhar. He is working on the untitled project by Viacom 18 as of now and will wrap up the Jawhar schedule by 18th and return to Mumbai. Post that he will resume with the Mumbai shoot schedule of this Sumit Saxena project, while juggling brand commitments side by side.”

Sharing further, “The past 2 months he was stationed in Varanasi throughout shooting for this one and then he just took a short break to visit his family for Diwali in Hyderabad. The very next day, on the 5th of November, he was in Jawhar for his shoot. With this speed, Vijay is expected to complete the shoot well in time and wrap up the project by November end.”

The Ok Computer actor has been on a roll with shoots. Earlier this year, he wrapped his upcoming project with Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment named Darlings. The movie will see him pairing up with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt, only this time they will be starring opposite each other.

Vijay’s lineup includes big-ticket projects like the series ‘Fallen’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Hurdang’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, ‘Darlings’ with Alia Bhatt and the untitled project by Sumit Saxena.