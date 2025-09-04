Vijeyta teaser: A real-life story of resilience, struggle, and triumph

The official teaser of Vijeyta has been released, and it is already creating ripples in the industry. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal under the banner of RKG Movies, the film is set to bring alive one of the most inspiring real-life journeys ever told on Indian cinema.

The teaser opens with raw, emotional visuals — a young man working tirelessly in a modest setting, symbolizing his humble beginnings. The mood shifts as quick flashes of betrayal, rivalry, and looming threats from the underworld play across the screen, hinting at the turbulent challenges that lie ahead. The protagonist’s transformation is powerfully depicted — from a struggling youth fighting to make ends meet, to a determined entrepreneur rising above adversity. The teaser crescendos with a shot of the central character standing tall before a roaring crowd, underscoring the film’s tagline: “Zero to Hero: A Real Life Journey.”

The film stars Ravi Bhatia in a gritty lead role, supported by Gyan Prakash, Bharti Awasthi, Diksha Thakur, Godaan Kumar, Pretty Aggarwal, among others. Written by acclaimed lyricist and storyteller Sandeep Nath, the narrative blends personal triumphs with larger-than-life challenges, reflecting the true story of Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal.

Dr. Agarwal’s life has all the ingredients of a modern-day epic. Born into a middle-class Kolkata family, he began as a teenage labourer to support his father’s small hosiery business. From packaging nylon undergarments in the 1970s to building a flourishing garment empire, his story is one of sheer perseverance. His leap into the world of sustainable metal recycling later saw him establish RKG International FZC, now a global giant with operations in 33 countries. Today, Agarwal is not only a business leader but also a philanthropist championing education, healthcare, and environmental causes.

Speaking about the film, director Rajiv S Ruia said, “The teaser is only a glimpse of what audiences can expect. Vijeyta is an emotional and inspirational saga — a story of rising above fear, loss, and corruption to stand as a beacon of hope. Dr. Agarwal’s journey is cinematic in every sense.”

The teaser’s visual palette — a mix of sepia tones for the past, stark contrasts for moments of conflict, and larger-than-life wide shots for triumph — has been particularly praised by film critics and fans online. It sets the stage for what promises to be a moving, motivational, and visually compelling narrative.

Slated to release on 19th September 2025, Vijeyta is already being hailed as a film to watch out for, with its powerful mix of realism, drama, and hope.