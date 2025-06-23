Vikkas Manaktala debuts on OTT with Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2

Actor Vikkas Manaktala has finally arrived on OTT with Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Special Ops 2’, a much-awaited debut after a rollercoaster journey of 19 long years, marking a significant milestone in his career. The actor, who first graced television screens in 2006 with the popular show ‘Left Right Left’, has since then carved a niche for himself in various television productions, showcasing his versatility and acting prowess. His journey has been one of consistent work in the TV industry, building a solid fan base with memorable roles.

Now, after nearly two decades, Vikkas Manaktala is making a grand entry into the world of OTT with Neeraj Pandey’s highly anticipated ‘Special Ops 2’. This transition signifies not just a change in medium, but a clear step towards exploring new dimensions as an artist and reaching a wider, global audience. The 19 year long journey had its share of ups and down and there appears to have been a period of maturation and preparation for this significant launch. His presence in such a prominent project has generated considerable buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating his performance in the acclaimed franchise.

Reflecting on his journey the actor shared “For ‘Special Ops 2’, the preparation wasn’t just about physical training, though that was rigorous. It was about delving deep into the psyche of a special agent like understanding the immense mental fortitude, the split-second decision making, and the emotional toll of such a demanding life. Honestly, all of this is Neeraj Sir’s genius at work that made it easy for me to flow and give my best. We have worked hard to bring that authenticity to the screen. It’s a role that demands absolute commitment, and we gave it our all.” With gratitude in my heart, I am embracing all the love coming my way..

His journey is a testament to the idea that true talent coupled with relentless effort will always find its moment to shine. The anticipation around his role in ‘Special Ops 2’ is evident, as viewers are eager to see how this seasoned actor will bring his depth and intensity to a franchise known for its gripping narratives and powerful performances.

Apart from Vikkas Manaktala, ‘Special Ops 2’ stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria amongst other actors. The show will start streaming from July 11, 2025.