Vikram Malhan to debut as a lead actor with the short film The Good Gun

Model turned actor Vikram Malhan is all set to make a debut with a short film ‘The Good Gun’. Vikram has featured in the film as it’s lead actor, essaying the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. The seventeen-minute film is about a pent up yet soulful interaction between two Airforce Pilots, one is from India while the other is from Pakistan. Their plane crashes into no man’s land and they end up stranded in a jungle leaving them no choice but to work as a team to escape being inadvertently marooned.

Talking about his role in the short film, lead actor, Vikram Malhan said, “When I read the script I was very impressed by the narrative and overall loved the concept. I have always wanted to act in a project that is not just entertaining but promotes good content as well. I knew I did not want a typical run-of-the-mill subject for my debut film. I spent time with the director fine tuning the script and was involved with the project from inception and I hope everyone who watches the short film loves it.”

Shot in the outskirts of Mumbai near Khapoli, it was quite a challenging production as the area is fairly isolated. Vikram said, “We had to stay overnight in a jungle at Khapoli Ashram. Also since we shot during monsoon the rains made it difficult. There are some hardcore action scenes but the overall crux of the film deals with a sensitive issue in a matured way. It gives a good message – war is not a solution.”

Vikram has featured in many commercials for prominent brands like LG , High Speed diesel and Kotak and print shoots for Kingfisher, Fanta, Hero bike and Reliance.

Directed by Ashwin Mani, The Good Gun features Siddharth Arora as the Pakistani Air Force pilot. The film is slated to release on a leading digital platform soon.

