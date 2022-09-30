‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’ trends on social media while receiving a positive response from the audience

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha have finally been released in the theaters. While the film was raging high on the expectations of the audience with its electrifying trailer and catchy songs, it seems like it has created a much bigger impact with its release. With the release of the film, the audience rushed to the cinema halls to encounter the thrill they have been eagerly waiting for which went on to create a whole new trend on social media while fans called it a ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’.

While the trend of ‘VIKRAM VEDHA DAY’ has booked 1st place in the list of the latest trend on social media, the fan’s reaction to the film is crazy. Let us see the audience reaction that has created a rage on the internet.

#VikramVedhaReview in one word fire🔥#HrithikRoshan is terrific in the movie, paisa vasool action and acting, his expression given me goosebumps 🥵 #SaifAliKhan done his work well his scene also gives you goosebumps when clash between hr and saif happens.

This wl do well on boi pic.twitter.com/9Nn3T2GAu7 — Sarcastic perosn (@LoyalSam01) September 29, 2022

Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity. Story keeps you hooked up till the end with lots if twists and turns. I did watch the original one but they nailed it all over again with this. Highly recommend. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan @iHrithik — Harry Ghai (@iamsrkfan001) September 30, 2022

Hrithik as Vedha is his best combination of acting and star power since Agneepath. Absolutely electric



Saif gets a great role and knocks it out of the park. Loved his emotional scenes



Vikram and Vedha were on 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PTIAICsZK9 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedha what did i just watched?🤩Its a total Hrithik Roshan show. What an actor he is wow🤩.That entry scene 🔥🔥i would say its better than the Tamil version,directors have improved many scenes than the https://t.co/3iNgBWKSVj will get a complete different experience🔥 — Vineeth_nair_077 (@Vineeth20987001) September 30, 2022

Watched #VikramVedha @Cinemark ,New Jersey,USA.Hrithik is menacingly awesome.Saif loves this forte.And the BGM 🔥 #VikramVedhaReview .Officially Bollywood is back. Directors duo did an fantastic job. — Nirnendu (@nirnendu) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedha is pure mass entertainer filled with action & thrill, it creates tension, craze as well as builds interest in the storyline, the screenplay is drop dead tight, Specially climax makes worth watching the movie. After a long time a single screen material came out! — great_fans_of_aamir (@Great_Aamir_fan) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedhaReview #VikramVedha Is What We Call Peak Cinema 🔥🔥

What A Mind-blowing,Whistle-worthy, Brilliant, Fantabulous,etc.@iHrithik Sir Screen Presence Is Out Of The World Man 😍🔥

His Accent, Acting Everything Peaked In This Movie 🔥🔥#SaifAliKhan Is Fantastic (1/n) — 『AMAN』#VVOn30thSep🔥 (@iamluffy05) September 30, 2022

#vikramvedha

This has everything for every type of audience, writing is the biggest plus which ensures that audience wont get distracted for a second.

HR made Vedha his own, wasn't expecting him to be this good after the trailer.



BGM is 🔥🔥



Paisa vasool movie and much more! — Yaare Yaare (@NairJai123) September 30, 2022

BTW, Hrithik looked super gorgeous as young Vedha! I was not expecting that! Pleasant surprise!

But once he starts to smile at you, you will feel the fear of God in you. Unless you are Shatak, that is. #VikramVedha — Bikram উবাচ (@follobj) September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.