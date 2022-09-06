Vikrant Massey invited to the Longines Head Quarters at Zurich

Vikrant Massey has been associated with a leading luxury watch brand from France for a while now and his association has come from the result of his popularity and quality of work in Indian cinema. The actor has always been one to be hailed for his mettle as an actor and loved for his personality amongst fans. In a recent visit to Saint-Imier, he was the only Indian male actor to visit the headquarters of this leading watch brand.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared some pictures of his visit in which he can be seen taking a tour of the headquarters while he wore a light-shaded cream-colored attire. He wrote in the caption –

“Throwback to my visit at the @longines headquarters in St-Imier ✨

Easily one of the most memorable afternoons of my life.

The history at the Longines museum is a testimony to the heritage & excellence of this great watchmaker.

SPELLBINDING 🤩

EleganceIsAnAttitude

longines”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiJ-PosJnW2/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Following his visit to Birmingham for the commonwealth games where he honored one of the Indian swimmers with a watch as a gift, he got a chance to visit the main headquarters where he had been invited by the vice president of the leading brand, Matthew Baumgartner.

On the film front, The highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36.