Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe takes shape in the mountains

National Award winner Vikrant Massey is set to take Musafir Cafe beyond the screen with two new Musafir cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Construction is currently underway at both locations, and an exclusive still from the making of one of the upcoming cafés has surfaced, offering a first glimpse of the space taking shape in the mountains.

The project will see Vikrant Massey open two Musafir Cafés, one each in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Construction is currently underway at both locations, with the cafés being designed as replicas of the one featured in the show. The spaces will retain the look and feel of the original Musafir Cafe while being adapted to their mountain settings. The project will also feature around 20 rooms for artist residencies, taking the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen and into real-life spaces.

As per reports, the café is slowly taking shape, with construction progressing at the location. The idea is to recreate the warmth and aesthetic of the Musafir Cafe seen in the show while adapting it to the natural surroundings of the mountains. The artist residency component will also be an important part of the project, with the space being envisioned as a natural extension of the world of Musafir Cafe.

Massey played Chander in Musafir Cafe, a character whose journey saw him move to the hills and build a life around his café. The café became an integral part of the show and Chander’s world, making its transition into real-life spaces a natural extension of the story.

The exclusive still offers a glimpse of the café while it is still under construction, with the stone-and-wood architecture taking shape against the mountain landscape. The upcoming spaces are being designed to recreate the look and feel of the café seen in the show, while also incorporating artist residency rooms.

The project also adds to Massey’s work beyond acting through his production house, Homemade Stories. With construction underway, the two Musafir Cafés will bring the world of the show into real-life destinations across the mountains.