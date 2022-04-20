Vikrant Massey’s shooting spree continues; wraps Gaslight schedule with Sara Ali Khan, moves onto the set of his next in Pune

Vikrant Massey is that talented star of Bollywood who has always given the most versatile of performances with amazing content and this choice of good projects makes him such fan favourite. The actor has been super busy since the turn of the year with a successful release in his first action role, his wedding followed by long shoot schedules.

Shares a source close to the star, “Vikrant and Sara shot for Gaslight in Gujarat for a month and soon after their return, got into the next schedule in Mumbai which they just wrapped a few days ago.”

Adds the source,”Vikrant has immediately moved from Gaslight’s set to the set of his upcoming project again, for a long schedule. It is being shot in Pune until almost the mid of May.”

Vikrant and Sara’s pairing for Gaslight has left the audience particularly excited as the two actors will be coming together on-screen for the first time. With Vikrant starring in the film, his fans are sure of the quality of the project but the chemistry between the co-stars has left them anticipating the film even more.

While Vikrant’s performance in Love Hostel has been applauded by all, his film, Forensic is up for release soon. After which he will be seen in Gaslight along with Sara Ali Khan.

There’s always so much to look forward to when it’s Vikrant Massey’s project!