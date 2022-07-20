Vikrant Rona launches India’s first Gamified Filter

As Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ is constantly heading towards its release date, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to double up the audience anticipation. While bringing the world of Vikrant Rona close to its fans, the team is launching a game that will be India’s first gamified filter on Instagram.

After watching the power-packed trailer of ‘Vikrant Rona’, the audience is intrigued by its majestic world, and to double up the experience of the same, the makers have launched the filter on Instagram where the fans can imbibe the character of Vikrant Rona and play it. The game is developed by a Bangalore-based startup, MagicalXR Solutions Pvt Ltd which creates AR/VR solutions with a variety of products and specialised in creating Instagram and Facebook filters. The planning and implementation of the game were done in 1 month and finally, it’s here for the fans.

A man with the outfit of Vikrant Rona will appear as a gamified character in the game. The user’s head movement is used to move the Vikrant Rona character to the left and right in the game and an open mouth gesture is used for jumping action. The character moves in the game to grab the VR coins that appear as and when he moves. Each time when a coin is eaten up the points will be increased and accumulated. A lot of virtual obstacles come up while moving the character has to move without stepping on them and it can jump by using an open mouth gesture.

The game can be tried by going to Vikrant Rona’s official page by clicking on the filter option. The user has to click on the “Try on” option to try the filter. Users can record the filter while playing the game and share it as Reels to increase engagement.

Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.