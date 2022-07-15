Vineet Kumar Singh leaves an impression in his Saheb avatar in Rangbaaz 3 trailer

Vineet Kumar Singh is truly proving to be one of the most versatile talents in the entertainment industry. The actor first shot to fame as a boxer in Mukkabaaz, and then went on to undertake many layered and nuanced characters through the course of his career; like an army officer in Betaal, and an Air Force Pilot in Gunjan Saxena.

As the trailer of the web-series ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is out audiences can already anticipate a season filled with drama, politics, corruption, crime, power-games but most importantly another breakthrough performance by Vineet Kumar Singh. Stepping into the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), the series charts his rise from a small town middle class family in Bihar to becoming one of the most powerful and influential men.

The actor brings both power and stature to this character with shades of grey and has audiences excited with this new grimacing avatar.

Talking about this all new avatar, says Vineet Kumar Singh, “The dark world of gangster politics is truly fascinating – This character is complex because on one hand he gains power and money through his exploits, but then finds support from the people who he helps with his success. You don’t know whether to hate him or love him and it’s a meaty character with many shades that I enjoyed biting into.”