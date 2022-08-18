Vineet Kumar Singh’s Rangbaaz 3 gives an insight to Bihar’s current political scenario

Vineet Kumar Singh starrer Rangbaaz 3 that has been grabbing eyeballs for its interesting plotline and marvelous acting by each actor has given the audiences the inside picture of the modern day political situation.

The series is a political drama and the character played by Vineet Kumar Singh named Harun Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb, who played a pivotal role in the Bihar political makeover and change. The show educates it’s viewers on the current political scenario in Bihar, something which we don’t get to see or get an insight into.

The series is said to have included the modern day dynamics in Bihar. Vineet nailed the role in Rangbaaz 3 with sheer brilliance and his top notch acting has made it a worth the watch. Earlier we also had reports of Vineet Kumar Singh having an uncanny resemblance with Baig (the character he played in Rangbaaz3) and his efforts of getting into the skin of the character had grabbed everyone’s attention.

There have been some images which have surfaced on the web which shows Vineet’s remarkable similarity to the role he played, Shah Ali Baig, in the web series Rangbaaz 3.