Vinil Mathew: Decoding the vision of the Haseen Dillruba director

Vinil Mathew has always taken the unconventional route of telling a story. Both Hasee Toh Phasee and Haseen Dillruba explored the nuances of a human relationship and brought out never-before-seen romance on screen. The progressive and celebrated filmmaker has a refreshing take on storytelling.

While there is natural excitement among the audience to witness his next venture, we caught Vinil Mathew getting candid about his vision as a filmmaker. The master storyteller said, “I enjoy dealing with human relationships and their minute shades. As a filmmaker, it challenges and excites me to explore quirks and vulnerabilities of human behaviour in everyday life.”

“Both Hasee Toh Phasee and Haseen Dillruba were quirky and genre-bending stories yet relatable. I hope to continue the same ahead with all my projects,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba broke several records on the OTT platform and became one of the most-watched dramas of 2021. Currently, the celebrated filmmaker is working on another path-breaking story and will soon start shooting.