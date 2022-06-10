Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Janhit Mein Jaari delivers a punch and makes an impact

A light hearted comedy-drama by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa that addresses the social stigma around condoms, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha directed by Jai Basantu Singh does exactly what it promises – educates and entertains!

The film which releases nationwide today is a clear hit with the critics and audiences who’ve been intrigued with the entertainer. While the critics spoke about how the film enlightens and entertains, raved about the punch-lines and humour and praised the impactful performances in the film, the trailer and songs of the film have made an impact with audiences – Most importantly, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ has its heart in the right place and seems to have struck a chord with the masses.

Fellow industry friends and families took to social media to express their liking for the storyline, Nushrratt’s power-packed performance, the hilarious dialogues and thought-provoking subject.

Here to tickle your funny bones & open your mind, the film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living, despite societal resistance, and decides to teach her family, in-laws and society at large an important lesson.

Interestingly, given the central message of the film and its dire need in current times, the makers even announced tickets at a special discounted on its opening day, making this entertainer one you shouldn’t miss!

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, Janhit Mein Jaari releases worldwide in cinemas today.