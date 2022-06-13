Vinod Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Jai Basantu Singh lauded for bringing audiences a brave and relevant Janhit Mein Jaari

The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ created much buzz with audiences across the nation for being clutter-breaking, and not just a bold but a brave film that’s socially relevant; especially in a country like India.

The comedy drama received encouraging reviews on its release with several people congratulating the makers for choosing to bring this courageous narrative to the big screen and making it accessible to a wider audience. Audience love & appreciation continues to flow for the film. The growing word of mouth has helped movie to score more in key Hindi movies territories like Rajasthan, West Bengal, CI, CP & Bihar. Sunday collections 1.18 crore (world wide gross). Fri 56.70 L, Sat 1.02 Cr, Sunday 1.18 Cr. Total 3 days collections 2.76 crore (worldwide gross)

While producer Vinod Bhanushali chose to back and support a film based on a taboo subject and also decided to rope in a female star to headline the film, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s signature brand of humour and punch lines are sprinkled all over this entertainer that breaks the orthodoxies of society, creates awareness about the usage of condoms and promotes safe sex in the most light-hearted manner.

Interestingly, it were these producers who suggested and convinced Jai Basantu Singh who initially came onboard as the screenplay writer to direct the film himself and thus Jai Basantu Singh kickstarted his directorial journey with ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’.

In a country where the word ‘condom’ is still considered a taboo, the makers had to ensure that the subject was treated delicately and smartly. They managed to walk that fine line where the film isn’t preachy yet drives the message home, all while entertaining and humouring audiences.

From emphasising the significance of using condoms for safe sex, to raising awareness about the dangers of abortion, and Nushrratt working boldly in a man’s world, Janhit Mein Jaari doesn’t shy away from holding back and these makers have truly proved to be important figures in the conversation around women empowerment!

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav & Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, Janhit Mein Jaari has released worldwide in cinemas.