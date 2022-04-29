Vipin Aneja brings Bollywood into Government of India’s Hunar Haat

Singer Vipin Aneja recently performed live at the 40th edition of the Hunar Haat held in Mumbai, a Government of India Initiative. He was also honoured with the “Hunar Haat ki Safalta Ke Saathi’ Award by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs. The singer performed on his famous Bollywood song Jaane tere Shehar Ka from Jazbaa. The other performers at the event were Suresh Wadekar, Pankaj Udhas, Amit Kumar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, & more

On performing live for around 10,000 people in attendance, Aneja said, “It is such an honour to be a part of the Hunar Haat Concerts curated by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India. It is amazing to see so many artisans & craftsmen coming together under one roof with different cuisines from India, ending with a culmination with music & dance each day for a period of 15 days in a row in various cities all across India. A true melting pot of India’s diverse culture. I have performed in Surat and Pondicherry and as an artist I am thankful for this platform that helped me connect with so many other talented artists. I’m glad I am able to entertain the audiences who attend these festivals to support raw talent. Also it was a relief to see the crowd back, a sight that we have been missing for the last two years due to the pandemic. The energy of live events is what we singers live for”.

He added, “The timing of these events has been perfect as I almost stand on the eve of my next single release, Madhaniya, music rearranged by the very talented Harsh Davda and the video is done by Himanshu Aggarwal. It is a sweet melody for music lovers and I will certainly include in my upcoming performances”.

Hunar Haat provides market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts. More than 50 people are involved with a single artisan and craftsman in the creation, delivery, sale, and display of their handmade items demonstrating the success of Hunar Haat. This program has encouraged entrepreneurship among artisans and craftspeople, particularly, women, who are now managing their own self-help organisations.