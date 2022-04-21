Vipin Kaushik starrer Love In Ukraine first look poster out

In a nation where drama, thrill, and love stories are the most prominent parts of people’s lives, the supply of mushy and romantic content has to be high. No doubt Bollywood filmmakers have successfully managed to entertain us with emotional, adorable, and heart-warming content. Bollywood has filled our brains with mesmerising romantic scenes that helped us celebrate love in most adorable wayd. A very refreshing take on love, romance, friendship and life “Love in Ukraine” will be a DDJL for our generation. Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd & Neole Films presents the first look poster of Love in Ukraine movie which is written and directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta in association with Vishal Sharma. The poster is getting a very good response from the audience and film critics.

Starring Vipin Kaushik with Lizabeta, N.K.G., Mikhael Striga, Lolita Zhuravlova, Roman Batrin, Ruslan Seferov, Oles Dmitrenco, Irma Balan, Konstantin Shiryaev, Vladimir Didenco and Sergey Pschenichniy. S.

The film story is about an Indian Student fall in love with a Russian girl who has been promised to be married to a Mafia family, little do they know that their innocent one-night stand will escalate into an epic chase of violence, mayhem and retribution.

The Love in Ukraine makers is Planning a free release in Ukraine as a sign of love and solidarity from Indian filmmakers to the people of Ukraine. The film shows beautiful locations from Ukraine, as well as people and culture, the city and the villages, from immediately before the war. Most of the cast and crew including lead actress Lizabeta, are still in war zone Ukraine. Lizabeta is in Dnipro, where Russian bombs destroyed the airport. The film released by Vivek Films Production house . The film will hit the theatre on 27th May 2022.