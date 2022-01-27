Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari celebrate the success of Disney+Hotstar’s medical thriller Human

Team ‘Human’ including the show’s directors – Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, along with the cast – Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Shrivastava and team Disney+ Hotstar came together recently to celebrate the show’s grand success.

The success celebration was held at Vipul Shah’s lavish home where the show’s team looked visibly excited and posed happily for the cameras!

Within two weeks of its launch on the premium OTT giant Disney+Hotstar, the medical thriller has registered record breaking numbers and views on the streaming platform. The show has been unanimously appreciated by the viewers, fraternity and critics alike as they couldn’t stop raving about the unique and never-heard-before concept, impeccable performances and brilliant cast, including Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Mohan Agashe, Aditya Shrivastava and Atul Kumar.

With 8.7 rating on IMDb, the medical drama, lauded for being an eye-opener, has also become one the most watched shows on the OTT platform. For those who have watched ‘Human’, couldn’t stop praising Vipul Shah’s vision to come up with a thought-provoking subject that explores the dark and twisted world of unethical human trials in India.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee.