Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma team up with Dubai to create timeless memories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the stars of Dubai’s latest tourism campaign, are inviting travellers to experience the city through their eyes, unveiling their favourite spots. As avid Dubai visitors, Virat and Anushka have long shared a deep fondness for the city, leading them to embark on their first-ever destination-focused collaboration.

Titled “Dubai, Ready For A Surprise,” the campaign captures Virat and Anushka exploring

the city in refreshingly new ways – from adrenaline-fueled adventures to soulful, intimate

moments that showcase Dubai’s appeal.

The debut film in the campaign sees them surprising each other with thoughtfully curated experiences across the city, offering a glimpse into the emotional connections that can be formed through travel.

In their own words, the couple describes how this project helped them rediscover a city they

already considered a second home.

Virat Kohli said, “This campaign really brought out a different side of Dubai for us. Whether

it was relaxing at Tapasakeat One&Only One Za’abeel – home to the UAE’s longest sky

infinity pool – or letting loose at the iconic O Beach, it reminded us how Dubai always

delivers something unexpected. It’s a place that evolves with you. There’s a unique comfort

here – the flavours, the energy, even small things like finding your favourite dish – yet every

visit feels fresh. That’s what keeps us coming back.”

Anushka Sharma added, “Dubai has always been special, but working on this campaign

made it feel personal in a new way. From quiet, meaningful moments to spontaneous

discoveries, it wasn’t about ticking boxes – it was about making memories. There’s a warmth

and ease to the city that instantly puts you at peace, while still offering new experiences

every time. That balance between familiarity and surprise is something we truly love, and

hope others get to experience too.”

The campaign reaffirms Dubai’s place as one of the world’s most dynamic travel

destinations. With India continuing to be one of Dubai’s top source markets, this strategic

collaboration adds an emotive and authentic layer to the city’s appeal.

A seamless blend of storytelling and destination branding, Dubai, Ready For A Surprise

reflects how travel today is less about sightseeing and more about connection – with people,

places, and personal memories.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing

(Visit Dubai), said: “This collaboration with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is a natural fit –

their genuine affection for Dubai and the way they engage with audiences make them ideal

champions for the city. As we work towards the goal of further consolidating Dubai’s position

as a leading global city for business and leisure, this campaign underlines the diversity of

Dubai’s ever-evolving offering and our commitment to consistently providing visitors fresh

and memorable experiences, whether they are arriving for the first time or returning. India

remains one of our most important source markets, and partnerships like these help us

foster meaningful cultural connections, inviting Indian travellers to explore and rediscover

Dubai in new and exciting ways.”

The campaign’s hero film is just the beginning, supported by a 360-degree rollout across

social media, digital platforms, and targeted offline activations. There’s many more

unexpected moments and remarkable surprises, set to unfold in the coming weeks.