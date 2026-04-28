Virgin Music Group and Millennium Audios announce global distribution partnership

Virgin Music Group, one of the world’s leading partners to independent music entrepreneurs, has entered into a global distribution partnership with Millennium Audios, a vibrant and diverse media production and distribution company in South India.

This collaboration brings together over 25 years of Millennium Audios’ deep-rooted expertise in genres spanning ghazals and folk to Mappila songs, devotional music, and evergreen Malayalam film tracks, with Virgin Music Group’s world-leading capabilities in global distribution, audience engagement, and digital marketing. Together the two companies will help expand the international reach of South Indian artists on the world stage, reaching new audiences and creating new opportunities for artists.

Millennium Audios and Virgin Music Group are innovators in their respective sectors. Millennium Audios has consistently preserved and expanded Kerala’s musical heritage by platforming traditional Kerala cultural music and Malayalam language songs, while highlighting new and emerging South Indian artists. Virgin Music Group has a track record of empowering artists and labels around the world, helping to reach new audiences and develop global fanbases.

Digital infrastructure and the streaming economy continue to grow in India. The number of paid music subscribers grew to 14 million in 2025, marking 37% growth since 2024. Alongside music subscription growth, social media platforms saw an increase of 20% growth driven in part by an increase in short-form video consumption.

Saji Millennium, CEO of Millennium Audios said, “This partnership is a natural next step for Millennium Audios. Working with Virgin Music Group’s global reach and cutting-edge digital expertise will help us achieve our shared vision – taking Kerala’s incredible music to new audiences around the world, and creating new opportunities for the artists we work with.”

Lavanya Dass, Label and Business Development Manager for Virgin Music Group said, “Millennium Audios is home to some of the most iconic South Indian artists, including S Janaki, K S Chithra, K J Yesudas, Gopi Sundar, Ilaiyaraaja, and Kailas. This partnership brings together their unique array of diverse Indian content with our expertise in distribution and audience engagement. We’re excited to get started.”