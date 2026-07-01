Virgin Music Group and Rajesh Ahir announce global distribution partnership 

Virgin Music Group (“VMG”), the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, today announces a global distribution partnership with acclaimed artist Rajesh Ahir. The agreement spans Rajesh Ahir’s future work as well as his complete existing catalogue. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Rajesh Ahir’s musical journey and underscores his commitment to delivering exceptional music across generations and geographies.

Rajesh Ahir shared his excitement about the partnership, saying: “Music has always been my way of connecting with people and sharing stories that come from the heart. Working with Virgin Music Group is the start of an exciting new chapter in my journey. Their global infrastructure makes them the ideal partner to help take my music to audiences far and wide, and I look forward to creating songs that continue to inspire, entertain, and leave a lasting impact.”

Rajesh Ahir is a renowned Gujarati folk singer, musician, and performing artist from Dhaneti village in Kutch, Gujarat. Rajesh is recognised for his contributions to Gujarati folk and devotional music and has gained popularity through songs such as “Maan Na Mohanji,” “Dwarika Ni Sheriye,” “Kana Ne Makhan Bhave,” “Aavje Mogal,” and “Mava Tari Murti.”

Known for his ability to blend his traditional Kutch and Gujarati folk heritage with a contemporary music influence, Rajesh strives to keep the region’s rich cultural legacy alive while connecting with a younger generation of listeners.

Amol Suryavanshi, Label Manager at Virgin Music Group, said: “Rajesh Ahir is a remarkable artist whose authenticity, creativity, and connection with his audience makes him truly special. We’re excited to work closely with Rajesh and help him take Gujarati music to listeners across India and around the world.”