Virgin Music Group and Sur Music World Pvt. Ltd. announce global distribution partnership

Virgin Music Group, one of the world’s leading partners to independent music entrepreneurs, has entered into a global distribution partnership with Sur Music World Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing music labels. The collaboration brings together Sur Music World’s rapidly expanding catalogue of Bhojpuri and regional Indian music with Virgin Music Group’s expertise in global distribution, audience engagement, and digital marketing. Together, the two companies aim to amplify the global presence of regional Indian music while creating new opportunities for artists and reaching audiences worldwide.

Founded in 2019 by Surinder Yadav, Sur Music World Pvt. Ltd. Established a strong presence in the South Indian entertainment industry through the acquisition and distribution of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam content across digital platforms. Building on this experience, the company expanded into the music business in 2023 with a focus on Bhojpuri music and has since emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most recognized labels in the Bhojpuri entertainment ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Sur Music World aims to become a leading multi-language music label in India by producing and acquiring premium music content across Hindi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Punjabi, Marathi, Magahi, and other regional languages, while continuing to connect artists and audiences through innovation and quality content.

Commenting on the same, owner of Sur Music World said, “At Sur Music World, we are proud and grateful to work with Virgin Music Group. Their highly professional team, quick support, and solution-oriented approach have made every step of our journey smoother. If there’s one partner that truly brings us closer to our goals, it’s Virgin Music Group.”

Nagesh Jadhav, Sr. Content Manager, Music & Video for Virgin Music Group, said, “Sur Music World Pvt. Ltd. Is home to some of the most iconic Bhojpuri superstar artists, including Pawan Singh, Shilpi Raj, Pramod Premi Yadav, Arvind Akela Kallu, Khushi Kakkar, and many others. This partnership brings together their diverse catalogue of Indian content with our expertise in distribution and audience engagement. We’re excited to get started and look forward to expanding the global reach of Bhojpuri music together.”