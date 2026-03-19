Virgin Music Group partners with Jass Records for global music distribution

Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels andentrepreneurs, has announced a strategic agreement with leading Punjabi music label Jass Records for global music distribution. The collaboration reinforces Virgin Music Group’s long-standing commitment to supporting independent and regional music, with a shared vision to accelerate the release of Punjabi music and expand its reach across key international markets.

Led by Country Manager Amit Sharma, Virgin Music Group has established itself as a premier distribution and services partner for independent artists and labels. Known for nurturing diverse musical voices, the company has expanded the footprint of independent and regional music through collaborations with artists like Papon and production houses such as V Creations, along with popular releases including Pyaar Aata Hai, Mil Lena, Tere Dil Mein, and Candy Shop. This partnership with Jass Records further strengthens its mission to empower creators while supporting global visibility.

Founded in 2011 by Mr. Jasvir Pal Singh, Jass Records is a prominent Punjabi music label with over 14.5 million YouTube subscribers and a strong catalogue of chart-topping releases. The Label recently released tracks with legendary Punjabi artists like Ranjit Bawa, Jazzy B, Dilpreet Dhillon, Gulab Sidhu and Noor Chahal and, all of which have amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Mukesh Sharma, Manager of Label and Business Development for Virgin Music Group, who was instrumental in facilitating the deal, said: “Through this partnership, we look forward to introducing Punjabi music to global audiences. We are pleased to work with Jass Records and their roster of music. Through our distribution platform, global infrastructure, and expertise, we will support upcoming releases across key markets.”

Jasvir Pal Singh, Founder of Jass Records said: “Partnering with Virgin Music Group allows us to amplify the reach of Jass Records’ catalogue across key global markets. This association will help us showcase the power, culture, and legacy of Punjabi music while driving bigger visibility for our artists and upcoming music releases globally.”