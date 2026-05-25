Virgin Music Group partners with Sunanda Sharma for global distribution

Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, announced today it has signed a global distribution deal with renowned Punjabi singer and performer Sunanda Sharma, for future releases. Her new song “JOGI”, which released on 21st May is the new release under the partnership.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mukesh Sharma (Label And Business Development – North India, Virgin Music Group) shared, “We are extremely excited to welcome Sunanda Sharma to the Virgin Music Group family. Sunanda is one of the most loved and impactful voices in Punjabi music today, and we are proud to partner with her for worldwide music distribution. With Virgin Music Group’s international distribution network and strategic vision, we aim to take her music to audiences across every major market globally.”

He further added, “Sunanda’s beautiful new song “JOGI” is a perfect reflection of her versatility, emotion, and artistic growth. We are confident that this release will deeply connect with audiences worldwide and further strengthen the global reach of Punjabi music.”

Sunanda Sharma shared, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Virgin Music Group for global distribution. Their strong international reach and forward-thinking approach to music distribution perfectly align with our vision of expanding Punjabi music worldwide. Together, we aim to bring our music to wider audiences and create meaningful opportunities for growth in the global music landscape. We are also excited about “JOGI” and look forward to sharing it with fans worldwide.”