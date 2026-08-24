Vishwa Gujarati Bhasha Diwas: Zee Music Company celebrates the language through its growing Gujarati music catalogue

On the occasion of Vishwa Gujarati Bhasha Diwas, Zee Music Company celebrates the richness, diversity, and enduring cultural identity of the Gujarati language through its growing Gujarati music catalogue, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthening its roots across India’s regional music landscape.

Over the years, Zee Music Company has steadily built its presence in Gujarati music through a diverse repertoire spanning film soundtracks and popular singles. Its Gujarati catalogue includes music from films such as Rangaa, Ishwar Kya Chhe, Mauje Dariya and Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki, alongside singles acquired from some of the most popular voices in Gujarati music, including Bhoomi Trivedi and Geeta Rabari, among others.

Adding to this growing repertoire is the music of the upcoming Gujarati family comedy-drama Tom & Cherry, directed by Dharmesh Mehta and Stars Siddharth Randeria and Dhanya Doshi, produced by Zee Studios scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28, 2026. The latest release further strengthens Zee Music Company’s association with Gujarati music and reflects its continued focus on expanding its regional music portfolio.

Gujarati music carries the distinct cultural character of the language bringing together folk traditions, contemporary sounds, celebration, romance and emotion. As music consumption continues to evolve, digital platforms have also created new opportunities for regional music to travel beyond its traditional audiences and connect with listeners across India and globally.

Commenting on Zee Music Company’s growing Gujarati music footprint, Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, said:

“Gujarati has a unique place when it comes to emotions, poetry and music. The language has a strong cultural identity and a deep connect with people in Gujarat and across the world. At Zee Music Company, we see a lot of potential in Gujarati music and are committed to building our Gujarati catalogue with more films, artists and songs. On Vishwa Gujarati Bhasha Diwas, we are proud to celebrate Gujarati and take its music to a wider audience.”

Popular Singer Shaan said, “There is something different about the Gujarati language, there is some sweetness. The Gujarati language wave has reached all over the world through Gujarati music. Wishing everyone a very Happy Gujarati Bhasha Diwas.”

Actor Siddharth Randeria, “There are many languages in the world, but the Gujarati bhasha wave is not limited to our country; it has spread all over the world. This is possible because Gujarati music is spreading across the world and taking the language and its culture to new audiences.”

From established artistes to contemporary voices, Zee Music Company continues to explore and curate music that represents the evolving sound of regional India. Its Gujarati catalogue reflects this approach bringing together the authenticity of the language with music that resonates with today’s digitally connected audiences.

With an expanding repertoire of Gujarati film music, singles and artist-led content, Zee Music Company continues to deepen its engagement with Gujarat’s evolving music ecosystem.

This Vishwa Gujarati Bhasha Diwas, Zee Music Company celebrates the language not just as a cultural identity, but as a living, evolving sound one that continues to find new audiences, new expressions and new possibilities.

Celebrating Gujarati.